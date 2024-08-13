Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign defender Joaquín Fernández

Joaquin Fernandez - Sporting Kansas City - transfer
MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed veteran center back Joaquín Fernández, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old former Spanish youth international, who last played for Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor, joins on a free through the 2025 season.

Fernández has 6g/3a over 313 career appearances – mostly in his native Spain with Real Valladolid and boyhood club UD Almería. He was named captain of the latter side ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Fernández joins a center back unit that features fellow Spaniard Andreu Fontàs, Dany Rosero, Robert Castellanos and Robert Voloder.

Sporting KC are 12th in the Western Conference, nine points off the final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Transfer Tracker Sporting Kansas City

Related Stories

Portland Timbers mutually part ways with Nathan Fogaça
CF Montréal trade Ruan to FC Dallas
New England Revolution acquire Nigerian midfielder Alhassan Yusuf
More News
More News
Portland Timbers mutually part ways with Nathan Fogaça
Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers mutually part ways with Nathan Fogaça
Sporting Kansas City sign defender Joaquín Fernández
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City sign defender Joaquín Fernández
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who gets the last Leagues Cup quarterfinal spots?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who gets the last Leagues Cup quarterfinal spots?
Seattle Sounders rout Pumas in dominant display: "We needed that"

Seattle Sounders rout Pumas in dominant display: "We needed that"
Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami: Mutual respect dominates Leagues Cup rematch
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami: Mutual respect dominates Leagues Cup rematch
Video
Video
St. Louis CITY: Can they shock Club América?
1:05
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

St. Louis CITY: Can they shock Club América?
Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami is worthy of a final
1:57
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami is worthy of a final
FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union: Which rival has the edge?
2:02
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union: Which rival has the edge?
Seattle Sounders make statement with Pumas blowout
2:53
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Seattle Sounders make statement with Pumas blowout