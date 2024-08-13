Sporting Kansas City sign defender Joaquín Fernández

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sporting Kansas City have signed veteran center back Joaquín Fernández, the club announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old former Spanish youth international, who last played for Turkish top-flight side Trabzonspor, joins on a free through the 2025 season.
Fernández has 6g/3a over 313 career appearances – mostly in his native Spain with Real Valladolid and boyhood club UD Almería. He was named captain of the latter side ahead of the 2018-19 season.
Fernández joins a center back unit that features fellow Spaniard Andreu Fontàs, Dany Rosero, Robert Castellanos and Robert Voloder.
Sporting KC are 12th in the Western Conference, nine points off the final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.
