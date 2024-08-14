NYCFC slay Tigres to reach Leagues Cup quarters: "We see our standard tonight"

With youth comes flashes of brilliance and maddening inconsistency. That has been the story of the 2024 season for New York City FC .

"We've seen patches of real good play, and then we've seen patches of inconsistency. Tonight, we were good from the first whistle to the end," Cushing said. "These games bring, it’s almost a playoff feel, right? It's win and continue and it's lose or go home, for guys like Santi Rodriguez and Maxi Moralez, when the lights come on, that really gets them going. You have to be a special kind of player to really relish and thrive in these moments."

In a match Cushing equated to a heavyweight bout, his squad absorbed the first punch in Guido Pizarro's opening goal in the 18th mintue and fought back, with club legend Maxi Moralez equalizing two minutes later and Santi Rodriguez scoring what proved to be the winning goal in the 65th minute that sent one of the tournament favorites packing.

"We see our standard tonight," New York City FC coach Nick Cushing said after his squad ousted Tigres, 2-1 , in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

"And I said before, we had to have our big players have big games today. And I was quietly confident that those two were going to turn up tonight. But I'll say again it was an absolute masterclass from the two No. 10s that we played tonight."

"I think they enjoy playing together. I think they see the game the same way. I think they have a very extraordinary talent in the way that they can open teams up, and we played a top team tonight, played a team that across LIGA MX and MLS has set the standard for many years, whether it's Champions League, whether it's LIGA MX titles, one of the favorites for the competition," Cushing said.

Moralez and Rodriguez were the centerpiece of Cushing's post-match praise, and deservedly so. The two No. 10s were outstanding throughout, making sure New York City FC took, and maintained control of the ball throughout much of the match. Their partnership was rewarded with each scoring a goal.

From one giant to the next

The celebration for New York City FC will surely be somewhat subdued because on Saturday they take on the Columbus Crew in the quarterfinals from Lower.com Field. The Crew, themselves, needing to rally to beat Inter Miami CF in a thrilling Round of 16 match Wednesday night.

The sides met once in the MLS regular season, with Columbus claiming a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium on June 14, their first game back from losing in the Concacaf Champions Cup final at Pachuca.

"They're setting the standard in MLS. They're MLS Cup holders. They're winning a lot of football games. I've seen Tata Martino’s presser before the game going into this round, and I agree with him. I think they're the best team in MLS. I think they're the best in low build up. I think they control the ball the best. They have a front three that are really devastating," Cushing said.