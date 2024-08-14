Philadelphia Union outlast Cincinnati in rollercoaster win: "We have a confidence right now"

“When everybody’s here, we’re still a really good team,” Curtin said after the Union’s win. “We have a confidence right now, a belief.”

It’s no secret the Philadelphia Union have had their struggles this season. But after a wild 4-2 road victory against FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup Round of 16, head coach Jim Curtin is ready to flip the script.

"Perfect" road performance

Philly are now six games unbeaten following the triumph over Cincinnati — a well-timed run of form as they battle for a Leagues Cup trophy and gear up for the stretch run in MLS.

Nothing came easy in their rollercoaster ride of a win over FCC.

After a goal was disallowed in the first half due to offside, Mikael Uhre opened the scoring in a wild six-goal second half. Red-hot Tai Baribo struck for a brace, increasing his total to five Leagues Cup goals and 11 goals in his last 11 games, and Quinn Sullivan fired home an insurance tally six minutes from full time to negate lifelines by Pavel Bucha (66') and DeAndre Yedlin (80') that sparked the TQL Stadium crowd.