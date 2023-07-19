Your Wednesday Kickoff: MLS vs. Arsenal tonight in DC! A preview of the 2023 MLS All-Star Game

The Philadelphia Union have acquired defender Olwethu Makhanya from South African top-flight side Stellenbosch FC . Makhanya, 19, is signed through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27. He is Philadelphia's first-ever U22 Initiative player, expanding the club's youth-focused lens beyond their academy.

Journalists, fans and onlookers packed the club's Florida Blue Training Center as Lionel Messi, fellow summer blockbuster signing Sergio Busquets and the rest of the Herons took the field around 9 am ET Tuesday. Miami co-owner David Beckham was also present and even got in some ball work on the sidelines.

Arsenal's class was on full display in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, knocking off the MLS All-Stars via a 4-1 edge in all five competitions Tuesday evening. It’s the club’s first major trophy since the 2020 FA Community Shield.

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target is tonight. Here’s what you need to (or maybe don’t need to) know.

What’s happening?: The 2023 MLS All-Stars will join together as a team tonight to try and pull off an upset against one of the world’s biggest club teams. In general, the goal is for the MLS All-Stars to band together and, against all odds, play beautiful soccer in their first game together as they showcase their overwhelming talent and take down a giant. However, it should be noted that in the past the MLS All-Stars have settled for simply making Pep Guardiola mad. The win was just a bonus. Good luck to Mikel Arteta tonight.

Who’s playing?: The MLS roster features 28 players from across the league. Twelve players made the game via a vote from fans, media and players. Fourteen players made the team thanks to being favorably seen in the eyes of the 2023 MLS All-Star manager, D.C. United head coach and former Derby County player Wayne Rooney. And two players were selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

It doesn’t appear Rooney ever played Arsenal while with Derby County, so it’s hard to know how familiar he is with tonight’s opponent. Who knows how he’ll try to set his team up in this one. It’s safe to assume though he’ll be hard-pressed to get it wrong. There’s a ton of talent on his side. If I were in charge though, I’d start a front line of Dénis Bouanga, Giorgos Giakoumakis and Cristian Espinoza. I’d start Riqui Puig, Carles Gil, Lucho Acosta and Thiago Almada in midfield just because I want to see it. And then I’d put Jakob Glesnes and Matt Miazga out there at center back for some defensive stability, Ryan Hollingshead at right back because he’s still underrated despite everyone saying he’s underrated for like six years now, and John Tolkin at left back because he has great hair. But what does Rooney know? Oh, right, he also played for Manchester United and faced Arsenal a million times.

Goalkeeper doesn’t matter, just put Roman Burki out there whenever Kai Havertz takes the field, Burki appears to have a psychological edge after last night’s skills competition.

Even with that bear of a starting lineup, there’s still a ton of talent on the bench. Once you’re up three or four goals, you can bring out guys like José Martínez, Aidan Morris and Héctor Herrera to solidify the midfield defensively and see this one out. Throw on Kei Kamara at the 87th minute so he can score his customary stoppage-time goal and you have the makings of a 5-1 win or so.

Who is the opponent?: The MLS All-Stars will take on Arsenal Football Club tonight. Most famous for inspiring a book that inspired a Jimmy Fallon movie about the Boston Red Sox, Arsenal have won a record 14 FA Cups (like the U.S. Open Cup but way more English) and the 1970 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, the most important prize in European football.

They’ve brought a full-strength roster to this event and will likely have a few stars on the field tonight. It’s not clear yet though if they’ve brought Gunnersaurus, a big green dinosaur mascot that represents the club. No one seems to know exactly why they have a big green dinosaur mascot though and that will no doubt be confusing to MLS fans, who are used to seeing PK the Loon represent Minnesota United because of their “Loons” nickname, Rapid Man represent the Colorado Rapids because of his name, and Sir Minty represent Charlotte FC because of Charlotte’s long history of accruing obscene wealth through banking. Still, keep an eye out for Gunnersaurus either way.