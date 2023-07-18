Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on MLS, All-Star experience & “very clever" Messi signing

WASHINGTON – Arsenal FC have jetted across the Atlantic for North American tours before. The Gunners remain one of the most popular English clubs on this side of the pond and interest in their latest summer visit, which kicks off with Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game presented by Target at Audi Field (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ), is being closely followed by media and fans alike.

“And now the decision that they made to make the league much better by bringing in top talent and the best-ever football player on this planet, obviously, is going to put them in the spotlight. I think it was a very clever move and that's something really really good, not only for the league but everyone else connected to it.”

“The history and the way the league has developed over the last 20 years is phenomenal,” said the Spaniard of MLS. “The traction that it’s getting across Europe as well now, it's very different to what it is before.

As the reigning FIFA World Cup champion and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner took part in his first training session with the Herons some 1,000 miles to the south, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta gave a strong endorsement to the move in Tuesday’s pregame press conference in downtown D.C.

They’ve been greeted by a different sort of buzz this time, though. Even one of Europe’s biggest sides, surprise runners-up in the Premier League last season, can’t help but reckon with the larger-than-life arrival of Lionel Messi at Inter Miami .

“All the other [loanees] that have come back to Arsenal, it’s good to re-integrate them and have them back. They also want to show their qualities and impress, like we all do. So we're really happy to have him back and wish him all the best.”

“Flo’s a really good player. So I’m sure a lot of Americans are excited now that he’s made the switch over,” said Eddie Nketiah, one of Balogun’s competitors for minutes at the London giants. “I obviously followed his progress last season; he had a really good season, so it's good to have him back.

One of the most closely-watched players in Arsenal’s preseason is Folarin Balogun, the dual-national striker who switched allegiance from England to the United States earlier this year and has returned from a successful season-long loan at French club Stade Reims determined to win a place in Arteta’s rotation – or perhaps a transfer to a club where he can feature more regularly.

All-Star across the pond?

Asked about the occasionally-mooted idea of bringing the all-star concept to his homeland, D.C. United MLS All-Stars coach Wayne Rooney reiterated his belief that the cultural differences, particularly the ferocious tribalism among supporters, are too large for it to work. Arteta, however, sounded more intrigued.

“I love the idea, love the experience,” said the former Arsenal and Everton midfield star. “I think it’s great. If it had been the other way around and it was in the middle of the season, probably I wouldn’t be that happy to let a lot of players go. But I think it’s great that they bring the players to gather together one time in the same team. If I was a player, for sure I would want to experience that, and that's something that, why not in the future it can’t be done?”

The Gunners will move on to New Jersey this weekend to play an exhibition match vs. Manchester United at MetLife Stadium on Saturday, the first time the EPL rivals have met in the US. Then on Wednesday they'll meet FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. Both friendlies are expected to draw massive crowds.