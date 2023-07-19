Skills Challenge

Arsenal win 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Jonathan Sigal

WASHINGTON – Arsenal's class was on full display in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G, knocking off the MLS All-Stars via a 4-1 edge in all five competitions Tuesday evening.

The event served as the appetizer to Wednesday's marquee showdown, when Arsenal and MLS meet for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

In the meantime, it's advantage to the English Premier League champions as the league spotlight descends on D.C. United's Audi Field.

Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Winner: Arsenal

Led by shooting clinics from defenders Jurien Timber and Jakub Kiwior, the Gunners cleaned house when trying to hit targets with 60 seconds on the clock. Each team had three players in the mix.

WATCH: Arsenal take Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Touch Challenge presented by Dawn

Winner: Arsenal

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada's World Cup-winning skill made it close, but a top-shelf performance from summer signing Kai Havertz made the difference as Arsenal pulled away for the victory.

WATCH: Kai Havertz delivers Touch Challenge presented by Dawn for Arsenal

Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Winner: MLS All-Stars

LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga showed why he's one of the top scorers in MLS, dominating with an array of left-footed and right-footed volleys to put his squad back in the mix. D.C. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller also delighted the home fans, shutting out Havertz.

WATCH: Dénis Bouanga, Roman Bürki shine in Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Passing Challenge presented by Bounty

Winner: Arsenal

Despite a record-setting performance from Almada, Kiwior and Arsenal midfielder Jorginho won their 1-on-1 battles to tilt the edge towards the 2022-23 EPL runner-up.

WATCH: Arsenal pull ahead in Passing Challenge presented by Bounty

Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs

Winner: Arsenal

US international defender Auston Trusty, a former Philadelphia Union homegrown player and Colorado Rapids standout, was the deciding factor when a victory was up for grabs. Standing in Zone 2, located 40 yards out from the goal, Trusty pinged the crossbar to delight Arsenal players and supporters.

WATCH: Auston Trusty wins Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs for Arsenal

