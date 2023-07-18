Minnesota United sign English defender Ethan Bristow

Bristow should add competition to Minnesota’s left-back spot alongside Jamaican international Kemar Lawrence and DJ Taylor , who naturally plays on the right. He is their third signing of the Secondary Transfer Window alongside striker Teemu Pukki and winger Ismael Tajouri-Shradi .

“The pleasing thing for us is he had a couple of options to go to the Championship [English second division] and the minute we spoke to him he had set his heart on coming to Minnesota,” Heath said. "It bodes well for the future and we are sure that over the course of the next few years we have added a tremendous player and he will be really valuable for us.”