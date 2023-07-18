Riqui Puig emerges as face of LA Galaxy: “I need to take this role"

WASHINGTON – The MLS All-Stars held their first training session in warm, humid conditions at American University on Monday, a typical July morning in the United States’ capital city ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Arsenal FC at Audi Field (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). But somehow Riqui Puig came through the workout looking cool and calm, despite being clad in a long-sleeved shirt.

Reasons for hope

Never let them see you sweat? The Spaniard’s quick grin when speaking to MLSsoccer.com suggested he’s maintaining his equilibrium amid a relentlessly challenging season with the LA Galaxy, nearly one year on from his head-turning arrival from FC Barcelona.

“I'm one year here, and the adaptation, it's not easy,” said Puig. “It's like, it's the opposite [of] LaLiga. And I think that I need time. The team, maybe they need time to understand my type of play. But I think that I'm very happy with my teammates. I have really good atmosphere inside the locker room. And yeah, I think we need to improve a little bit more.”

Haunted by both underachievement and viciously poor luck, the Galaxy enter the Leagues Cup break second from bottom in the MLS Western Conference standings with a 5W-10L-7D record. Losing star striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and veteran defender Martin Caceres to season-ending injuries constituted two more body blows, and a ban on international inbound transfers in the summer window as part of sanctions for salary-budget rules has constrained their ability to reinforce their roster.

Yet there are reasons for hope in Carson. Last weekend’s 4-2 setback at Vancouver was actually the Gs’ first league loss since May, as they produced a series of creditable draws followed by impressive wins over LAFC and Philadelphia, last year’s MLS Cup finalists, to underline the potential that still exists under all the frustration.

“The game against Vancouver, I think it's a mistake. We have like four, six games in a row that we don't lose, and I think that we are on a good page,” said Puig. “All the team are very happy because we do things really good and we improve a lot.