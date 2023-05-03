Your Wednesday Kickoff: LAFC on the verge of becoming MLS’ best-ever team

The Portland Timbers have lost a second central midfielder to a season-ending ACL injury. David Ayala will miss the rest of the 2023 campaign. Ayala, 20, got injured during the first half of Portland’s 2-1 win Saturday at St. Louis CITY SC. He’s expected to be sidelined for nine months after undergoing surgery early next week, putting him on track to return for the 2024 season.

LAFC have booked their second shot at a Concacaf Champions League title in four years , earning that opportunity with a resounding 3-0 rout over the Philadelphia Union in Tuesday night’s semifinal second-leg clash at BMO Stadium. The Black & Gold, who won the series 4-1 on aggregate, will discover Wednesday evening if they’ll face Liga MX’s Tigres UANL or Club León in the 2023 final. The continent’s biggest club prize will be decided across two legs on May 31 and June 4.

LAFC are through to the CCL final. And they did it in style. Let’s talk it out.

I don’t really know what that says about the Union. However, I think it says a lot about LAFC. Mainly that…

It’s not like we haven’t seen Philadelphia commit a hard foul or two before. But – and maybe this is just me getting a little too “narrativey” but stay with me here – something felt off about Alejandro Bedoya’s early orange card foul. It didn’t feel like the Union were setting the table for the kind of street-fight game they excel at; it felt far more like they were simply lucky to survive the moment. When LAFC found the net a few minutes later it felt like you could call the game there. Even with the Union needing another goal in a stadium they’ve had no problem scoring in.

CCL sets up the kind of championship scenarios that bring out the best in the best teams. At their best, the Union are a very, very good team. LAFC are something different.

I mean, in the second half of this one, LAFC brought on José Cifuentes and Mahala Opoku off the bench. Those are absolute locked-on starters for 99.9% of the league’s teams and outright stars for a smaller, but not all that different percentage. They came off the bench in a CCL semifinal.

Look, I feel it’s important to remind everyone the University of Georgia American football team won the national championship for the second-straight year this season. (And I’ll point out to my editors that if Extratime can take every episode to talk about the got dang Knicks, who have not won a darn thing since the Nixon administration, I can talk about the back-to-back national champions.) And they won it this year by clobbering an underdog TCU team 65-7.

Was TCU a bad team? Absolutely not! They played as a team, put together great results all season and made it to the title game. But up against a team with players sitting on the bench that have more talent than your starters, they didn’t have a chance when Georgia brought its A-game. To make a more soccer-centric reference because I feel like I have to now, you could see a similar outcome in the Manchester City-Arsenal match last week.