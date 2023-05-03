LAFC make history: Every Concacaf Champions League finalist from MLS

The first Canadian club to reach a CCL final, CF Montréal took full advantage of the tournament's away goals rule by eliminating both Pachuca and Alajuelense in the previous rounds through that method.

After earning a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Estadio Azteca in the final's first leg, Montréal looked poised to become champions – especially after taking a 1-0 lead at home just eight minutes into the second leg. However, it all came crumbling down in the last 45 minutes, as Club América scored four times to take home the trophy thanks to a 5-3 aggregate score.