Landon Donovan: “Self-aware” MLS, USMNT legend reflects as Hall of Fame beckons

It’s a tired, grizzled old cliché. Yet it still applies as he prepares to be inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas this weekend, the latest honor in a career packed full of accolades, unprecedented achievements and unexpected turns.

“The beauty of time and getting older, having kids, etc. and then not playing, is you lose that competitive edge and you can just be honest. And honestly, having four weeks with Clint in that environment really meant a lot to me. And I really enjoyed just spending time with him, learning about him as a dad; he loves to golf now. We both can let down our guard and just have fun and enjoy it.”

“Clint and I during our career, we were competitive, because we're both competitive. And the good thing for U.S. Soccer is that it made U.S. Soccer better, because we were teammates and we wanted to win, but we also wanted to be the man, right? And that's part of it,” said Donovan of Dempsey.

Such as his relationship with Clint Dempsey, both a colleague and rival over the years, and his main challenger for the unofficial title of U.S. men’s soccer GOAT. The two finally got a chance to spend extended amounts of quality time together while in Qatar doing television commentary work during the 2022 World Cup .

Even by his own introspective standards, this was a startlingly open, reflective LD, looking both to the past and the future as he fielded a wide range of questions, in both English and Spanish, for the better part of an hour.

“I've tried to make decisions in my life based on a few things: on what I think will bring me joy, what's good for myself and the people around me,” the U.S. soccer legend told reporters in a media availability last week. “And I realize with the greater public, it's not always the most popular decisions. But I've tried to make decisions with those tenets as the backdrop. So I enjoyed every step.”

The depth and breadth of Donovan’s achievements is such that even some four years after his final competitive match, his perspective was sought on the current issues large and small facing the U.S. Soccer Federation and the soccer community at large.

Like the stunning US men’s national team scandal that erupted between then-coach Gregg Berhalter and the parents of starlet Gio Reyna in the wake of last year’s World Cup, and the subsequent turnover that has the USMNT starting over under new sporting director Matt Crocker.

“What went on was not good for anybody,” said Donovan, who coached USL Championship side San Diego Loyal for the past three seasons before ascending to an executive post last winter. “We're going in a week and a half, I am, to Frisco to celebrate what's right about U.S. Soccer, and I think we need to get that back on the men's side and get our house in order. So whoever that is, or however that happens, that's great. Do I want to be a candidate? No. Do I want to help? Absolutely.”

Or the big-picture issues that continue to dog soccer in the United States and Canada as those nations labor to climb into the global elite and fully mobilize the potential of their enormous populations and resources.

“Getting caught up in the outcome of a World Cup that happens every four years is the wrong approach. If we're just focused on, ‘how do we go into this four-week tournament and be successful,’ I think you're forgetting the important piece,” he said. “I have kids now, I'm going to my boy’s soccer practice tonight. It is very clear to me now that the path to [World Cup success] is in how we develop players. With all the resources now in America, we have players playing at a high level here and all around the world. And so just making better players, developing better players, is eventually going to get us there.