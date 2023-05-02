Power Rankings: Inter Miami, Toronto FC snap back in Matchday 10

For the third straight week, the Fire got dropped into boiling water and were more potato than egg. They had a one-goal lead at home against the Red Bulls and it evaporated in the 89th minute. That’s basically five points dropped over the last three weeks, which means Chicago are in 11th place in the East instead of fourth. They’re so close to getting it together. It seems like they have the pieces to do it. Considering who we’re talking about, it’s fair to wonder if they’ll take the next step.