Liga MX next: LAFC return to CCL final after "Seattle paved the way"

LAFC won’t know their opponent until late Wednesday evening, but head coach Steve Cherundolo already recognized the narratives and storylines that lie ahead.

For the sixth time in 13 years, the Concacaf Champions League final will be contested between teams from North America’s top two leagues – and this time it’ll occur roughly two months before the revamped Leagues Cup arrives.

“Liga MX, MLS and Concacaf got their wish. The tournament was planned out properly,” Cherundolo said with a chuckle Tuesday night at BMO Stadium.

The former US men’s national team and German Bundesliga defender was speaking after, for the second time in four years, LAFC booked a CCL final ticket. They’d just concluded a comprehensive 3-0 win over the 10-man Philadelphia Union, sealing passage via a 4-1 aggregate scoreline from this brewing rivalry between opposite-coast clubs. The defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions, in a much-anticipated rematch, were simply better and more clinical across 180-plus minutes.

LAFC will now meet either Liga MX’s Tigres UANL or Club León when this year’s CCL final is contested May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg). The former would present a rematch of the 2020 CCL final the Black & Gold lost 2-1 at a neutral-site venue, while in that same tournament they beat the latter 3-2 on aggregate behind a Round of 16 second-leg comeback for the ages.

Whoever emerges, LAFC have their sights set on more silverware.

“We are ecstatic to be in the final of this competition,” Cherundolo said. “It's a competition that was the highlight on our calendar, as well as MLS for sure, in the first half of the season. So far we've accomplished the goals that we've set for ourselves. There's one more to go.