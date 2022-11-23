Your Wednesday Kickoff: How Garth Lagerwey to Atlanta United affects the league

Canada open their first World Cup campaign in 36 years today as they take on Belgium. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

Houston Dynamo FC have bolstered their midfield ahead of the 2023 MLS season by acquiring Artur from the Columbus Crew . The Crew will receive $300,000 in General Allocation Money, plus they can get an additional $50k in GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Columbus’ guaranteed funds received break down as $200k GAM in 2023 and $100k GAM in 2024.

Atlanta United have appointed Garth Lagerwey as club president and CEO , the club announced Tuesday. Lagerwey leaves Seattle Sounders FC to take this new role on a multi-year deal. Lagerwey is viewed as perhaps the best sporting director in MLS history. The executive was the chief architect behind Seattle becoming the first MLS team to win the modern-era Concacaf Champions League this year, and in his career has won MLS Cup three times (and made another three MLS Cup Finals).

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

When Atlanta United’s first and then only president Darren Eales left in July, one name came up at the top of everyone’s list of replacements.

Back in late 2007, Garth Lagerwey became Real Salt Lake’s senior vice president and general manager at just 35 years old. Under Lagerwey, RSL quickly became a force in the league. They made the playoffs every full season he ran the show, won MLS Cup in 2009, made it back to MLS Cup in 2013 and even made it to a CCL final in 2011. When Lagerwey went to Seattle in 2015, well, if you’re reading this newsletter I imagine you’re acutely aware of what Seattle has done since 2015.

(But just in case: two MLS Cups, two more trips to MLS Cup finals, first MLS team to win modern format of CCL, and a Leagues Cup final for good measure.)

Simply put, Lagerwey is the single-most successful front-office executive in league history. Pair him with Atlanta United’s resources and there is no ceiling. That doesn’t mean you should pencil in a CCL or Leagues Cup win for the Five Stripes in the next few years, but the odds in the long term are better than most.

In the short-term though, this is a reclamation project. That means fixing a few issues with the club’s infrastructure, working through a roster hamstrung by heavy contracts and pieces that don’t fit, and raising the floor of a team whose average place in the standings over the last three seasons has been ninth.

He’ll have every available resource to do it though. With Lagerwey in charge and Gonzalo Pineda leading the team, the idea of Atlanta as “Sounders South” has never been more real. And what should frighten the rest of the league about that is while Seattle have plenty of spending power, Atlanta are in a rarified tier above that. In a league where things are so often decided on marginal differences, Sounders plus a little extra edge is a frightening prospect.