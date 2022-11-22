Who starts? Canada lineup prediction for World Cup game vs. Belgium

You have people taking their kids out of school to watch, taking off work. This is Canada in soccer, not hockey – it's remarkable to see. The times have changed in my country and the moment this group of men and head coach John Herdman have created is really special.

Canada are at their first World Cup in 36 years, facing Belgium Wednesday afternoon to help begin Group F (2 pm ET | FOX & Telemundo in United States; TSN in Canada).

Belgium game outlook

Let's be clear: Belgium are No. 2 in the world and have Kevin De Bruyne, who can change a game instantly, or even goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Eden Hazard doesn't have significant minutes, and Romelu Lukaku is now officially out for two games. There are signs that say Belgium, even with some world-class players at clubs like Manchester City and Real Madrid, are at the point where you can beat them.

This is not going to be an easy task at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. But we just saw Egypt beat Belgium in a pre-tournament friendly and give a possible blueprint to unbalance them… that makes me think Canada could get a result.

What type of result? A good result is a draw – if they win, even better. But a draw is most realistic. That would put a statement in their group of what's to come. The big thing is they need a good performance. Even if it's a loss from a small margin, meaning if they lose 1-0, it's not a moral victory but it tells you you're able to block off a very dynamic and offensive team that could win the World Cup.

Also, Belgium respect Canada. From what's being said, they know the quality Canada have – it's not like they're playing an unknown team. They know who Alphonso Davies is, know who Jonathan David is, know who Stephen Eustáquio is. Les Rouges are longtime outsiders at these tournaments, but Belgium can't be over-confident.

Starting XI prediction