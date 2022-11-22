MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft Stage 2: Which players were picked?

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Four players were selected Tuesday in the first round of Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft, as listed below.

  • New England Revolution (via D.C. United): Bobby Wood, FW
  • Toronto FC: Victor Vazquez, M
  • San Jose Earthquakes: Michael Baldisimo, M
  • Houston Dynamo FC: Ifunanyachi Achara, FW

Those picked in Stage 2 do not necessarily have to sign with the club that selected them. When a player is selected, the drafting club is required to make a genuine offer to the player within seven days. If an agreement cannot be reached between the drafting club and the player, the drafting club will hold the Right of First Refusal for that player in MLS.

Additional picks

After the first round was finalized, clubs could select their own players. There were two picks:

  • Sporting Kansas City: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, D
  • Colorado Rapids: Lucas Esteves, D

Wood to New England?

The headliner is former US men's national team striker Bobby Wood, who the New England Revolution chose after acquiring the first overall pick from D.C. United. The Black-and-Red received $50,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) and the No. 9 pick in Tuesday’s Re-Entry Draft.

The 30-year-old spent the last two seasons with Real Salt Lake, tallying 5g/2a in 31 games (20 starts) after returning stateside from Germany. He missed much of 2022 with an injury, though. Wood has 13 goals in 45 caps with the USMNT.

Vazquez back to Toronto?

Vazquez, who turns 36 in January, spent the last two seasons with the LA Galaxy after originally signing with Toronto FC in 2017. The Barcelona alum has only played in MLS under Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.

The Spanish midfielder had 8g/16a during Toronto's historic treble-winning 2017 campaign. Vazquez had 2g/4a in 26 appearances (15 starts) in 2022 for the Galaxy as they returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Other notables

Baldisimo, 22, made 47 appearances with Vancouver Whitecaps FC after signing a homegrown contract with the club, tallying 1g/3a. He started just four games this past season for the Canadian Championship winners.

Achara, 25, recorded 3g/2a across 30 appearances (11 starts) during three seasons with Toronto FC after being selected in the SuperDraft.

Isimat-Mirin is out of contract, though SKC will retain his MLS rights. The 31-year-old center back played in 41 games (37 starts) across the past two seasons.

Esteves' loan from Brazilian Serie A champions Palmeiras expires at the end of the year and Colorado will retain the purchase option. The 22-year-old left back had 2g/3a in 44 games (33 starts) since arriving in the summer of 2021.

2022 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures

