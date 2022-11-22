Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United re-sign goalkeeper Eric Dick

Minnesota United FC have re-signed goalkeeper Eric Dick through the 2023 MLS season with a club option, the Loons announced Monday.

The 28-year-old was out of contract and projects as a backup to Dayne St. Clair, who’s at the World Cup with Canada.

Dick has played in MLS since the 2018 season, originally for Sporting Kansas City after they picked him in the SuperDraft. He’s also played for the Columbus Crew.

The goalkeeper has made one league appearance in the past five seasons. For Minnesota, he’s featured with MNUFC2 in MLS NEXT Pro and in their US Open Cup Round of 16 match this past season.

