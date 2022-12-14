Your Wednesday Kickoff: FC Cincinnati's stance on Vazquez shows they mean business

There were some whispers that Osorio might try to head to Europe or just elsewhere in the world, but no one is really surprised that he’s set to hang around and build on his lead atop Toronto’s all-time appearances list.

That being said, it feels like Toronto are right back where they started this offseason. Coming off a year where they put out one of the league’s worst defenses, it felt like they were primed to make some big moves. And they still might! I’m just impatient and want to see how they’re going to correct things. They did bring in Luca Petrasso from Orlando, but that’s their only new addition so far. Considering they lost Domenico Criscito, I don’t think it’s unfair to say so far that their defense has gotten worse. Part of this is me being worried about Toronto and the other part is just me wanting more things to happen. Either way I think I’m valid in both feelings.