MLS on linear TV: FOX Sports, TelevisaUnivision, TSN & RDS reach multi-year deals

Major League Soccer today announced new four-year linear television agreements with FOX Sports and TelevisaUnivision in the US, plus TSN and RDS in Canada.

“Our linear agreements, along with our partnership with Apple, are the culmination of a series of collaborative discussions to provide our fans with the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming MLS and our sport in the U.S. and Canada have ever seen – and by a significant margin.”

“We are proud to continue our partnerships with FOX Sports, Univision and TSN, and we are pleased to have MLS matches on RDS in Canada,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. “These broadcast industry leaders continue to demonstrate their deep commitment to MLS and soccer.

Subscriptions to MLS Season Pass start on February 1, 2023, featuring innovative programming and broadcasts. A selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers.

The agreements complement a transformative 10-year partnership between MLS and Apple, starting next year with MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, where every live MLS match will also be available.

The deals run from 2023 through 2026, when the FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by US, Canada and Mexico.

Linear broadcasts will include select matches for the MLS regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, MLS Cup and Leagues Cup . Leagues Cup see MLS and LIGA MX pause their seasons each summer as 47 clubs compete in a World Cup-style tournament to crown a champion.

Continuing partner legacies

MLS has a lengthy history with each of its linear partners, all of whom have played central roles in the continued rise of the league and sport. TelevisaUnivision is an original League partner from the inaugural 1996 season; TSN since 2011; and FOX Sports since 2015 (as well as from 2003 to 2011). RDS was previously a league partner from 2011 to 2017.

Eric Shanks, CEO & Executive Producer, FOX Sports: "We’re proud to extend our longstanding partnership with Major League Soccer at a truly exciting time for the sport here in the United States. There is no soccer league in the world better positioned for growth and with FOX’s unrivaled reach we are fired up to be a part of it."

Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, Bell Media Sports: "We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with Major League Soccer to deliver an extensive lineup of regular season and playoff coverage across TSN and RDS, culminating with MLS Cup. With this agreement, we will continue to serve Canadian soccer fans in both English and French with comprehensive live coverage on TSN and RDS, showcasing our fan-favourite Canadian teams every week throughout the season."