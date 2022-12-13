Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers defender Zac McGraw signs contract extension

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The Portland Timbers have signed center back Zac McGraw to a multi-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday.

The new deal secures McGraw's services through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026.

“Zac has continued to grow and develop as a professional during his time in Portland,” Timbers technical director Ned Grabavoy said in a release. “This commitment shows our belief that he is capable of continuing to take on an increased role within the team.”

Portland selected McGraw out of the United States Military Academy (Army) with the 68th overall pick in the 2020 MLS Super Draft, making him the first-ever Army player to be drafted in MLS history.

The 25-year-old broke into the rotation in 2021 and has now made 33 appearances (13 starts) for Portland, tallying one goal. McGraw played over 1,000 minutes last season as a rotational defender.

"I’m pleased that Zac will continue to be a part of our team. Zac has grown immensely in the past two seasons after joining the Timbers as a rookie in 2021,” said Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese in a release. “He has an incredible work ethic, and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to be an asset to our team.”

Portland are looking to rebound from their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs absence since the 2016 season.

