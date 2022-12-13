MLS NEXT Pro

Austin FC announce name, brand & head coach for MLS NEXT Pro team: Austin FC II

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Austin FC unveiled the name and branding for their MLS NEXT Pro team, Austin FC II, as well as the team's first head coach, Brett Uttley, on Tuesday.

Austin FC II become the 28th club in MLS NEXT Pro, with every MLS club outside of CF Montréal and D.C. United set to field affiliate teams for the 2023 season.

Uttley joins as the project's first head coach after serving as an assistant coach for Inter Miami CF since 2020. Prior to Miami, he worked in various coaching roles within Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC's organizations.

“Brett is a highly-talented young coach, and we’re pleased to welcome him to Austin to lead Austin FC II on the field,” said Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna in a release. “He will have our full support as we prepare our top young talents for the next level.”

Comprised of first-team players on MLS contracts, players signed directly to Austin FC II, and academy players on amateur contracts, Austin FC II will complete a pro player pathway between the club's MLS NEXT youth teams and their first team in MLS.

All teams in Austin FC's pathway (first team, second team and academy teams) will train at the same facility, St. David's Performance Center.

MLS NEXT Pro play begins again in spring 2023. Fans will be able to stream select Austin FC II matches via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

