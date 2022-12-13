Austin FC announce name, brand & head coach for MLS NEXT Pro team: Austin FC II

Austin FC unveiled the name and branding for their MLS NEXT Pro team, Austin FC II, as well as the team's first head coach, Brett Uttley, on Tuesday.

Austin FC II become the 28th club in MLS NEXT Pro, with every MLS club outside of CF Montréal and D.C. United set to field affiliate teams for the 2023 season.

Uttley joins as the project's first head coach after serving as an assistant coach for Inter Miami CF since 2020. Prior to Miami, he worked in various coaching roles within Houston Dynamo FC and Seattle Sounders FC's organizations.