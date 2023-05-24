Your Wednesday Kickoff: Biggest surprises of the MLS season so far 

Four US Open Cup games tonight with two all-MLS matchups. Austin host Chicago and Colorado faces RSL in a bonus Rocky Mountain Cup. Check out the full schedule here.

Inter Miami took down Nashville, 2-1, Houston cruised past Minnesota, 4-0, FC Cincinnati snuck past the Red Bulls in penalties, and the Galaxy earned a 2-0 win in an Open Cup El Trafico. See the full US Open Cup results from last night here.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

This league never makes much sense, which dulls the surprise factor a little bit from time to time, but there’s still plenty that can catch you off guard. Here’s some of what has surprised us over at The Daily Kickoff so far.

I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but it’s almost June, and we’re almost halfway through the season. A couple of weeks from now teams will be hitting the 17-game mark. It feels like just yesterday we were sitting around waiting for the season to begin and for the Galaxy and Toronto to take their places near the top of their respective conferences. Oops.

Yeah, we couldn’t just reduce this to a throwaway line in the intro. There’s always time to talk about the two last-place teams in each conference – and to reiterate the fact that, somehow, LA and Toronto are in those places.

Now, to be fair, the Galaxy have been “second person in human history to be hit by a meteor” unlucky. They’ve underperformed their underlying numbers at a record pace. I feel like they’ll eventually make a late playoff push and everyone will do the whole “are the Galaxy back?????” thing, and then they won’t be. But it will be fun to talk about for a bit.

Toronto…yikes.

We knew both teams would have their flaws coming into the year. The Galaxy still have issues on the wings and aren’t outstanding at the back. Throw in a Secondary Transfer Window ban, and they needed to get everything into place to correct those issues early in the season. Instead…this.

Toronto seemed to correct some of their biggest issues this offseason by going out and grabbing goalkeeper Sean Johnson and center back Matt Hedges in free agency, but depth remained an issue. It didn’t feel farfetched to bank on them being healthy and talented enough in their Best XI to win out, even with a paper-thin depth chart. But they haven’t been healthy enough. And the talent hasn’t seemed talented enough. Not yet anyway.