Atlanta United's Luiz Araújo fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued a ruling after Matchday 14.
Araújo fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United winger Luiz Araújo guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 71st minute of their 3-3 draw at Chicago Fire FC.
The Brazilian, who saw a straight red card from referee Rosendo Mendoza, has been issued an undisclosed fine for his actions.
Last week, Atlanta announced Araújo's transfer to Brazilian Serie A powerhouse Flamengo. That move will officially take place after the Five Stripes' June 24 game against the New York Red Bulls.
Disciplinary Committee: CHI-ATL Araujo Failure to leave the field 71min