WATCH: Riqui Puig's sensational solo goal for LA Galaxy in US Open Cup El Trafico

The Galaxy had just stunned the BMO Stadium crowd thanks to Tyler Boyd 's 49th-minute golazo. A mere three minutes later, their Spanish Designated Player took things to another level with a slashing run from midfield, weaving through defenders before chipping goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic .

An absolute stunner from the graduate of FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, who more than made up for his 34th-minute blocked penalty with one the classiest goals the Open Cup has seen this season.