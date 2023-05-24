WATCH: Riqui Puig's sensational solo goal for LA Galaxy in US Open Cup El Trafico

Riqui Puig was at his highlight-reel best Tuesday night in the US Open Cup, scoring a brilliant individual goal in the LA Galaxy's 2-0 Round of 16 win at El Trafico rivals LAFC.
The Galaxy had just stunned the BMO Stadium crowd thanks to Tyler Boyd's 49th-minute golazo. A mere three minutes later, their Spanish Designated Player took things to another level with a slashing run from midfield, weaving through defenders before chipping goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic.
An absolute stunner from the graduate of FC Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, who more than made up for his 34th-minute blocked penalty with one the classiest goals the Open Cup has seen this season.