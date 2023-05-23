Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, LAFC vying for MLS supremacy

Any of you ever introduce yourself to your new neighbor by inviting them over to your place and…[checking]...punching them in the mouth repeatedly? Not exactly a masterclass in hospitality from St. Louis here. But it did get them back on track after a rough stretch of form. They’ve cooled off a bit after a hot start, yet everyone should be very aware that if CITY SC get you down on the floor they’re going to kick you until don’t get back up. They’ve scored the second-most goals in the league this year thanks, in part, to a handful of big routs.