Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who gets the last Leagues Cup quarterfinal spots?

CF Montréal have traded right back Ruan to FC Dallas. From Dallas, Montréal receive $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $100k in conditional GAM for the 2025 season. The 29-year-old Brazilian defender has played in MLS since 2019, accumulating 6g/27a in 150 appearances. In addition to Montréal, he's also played for Orlando City SC and D.C. United.

Chicago Fire FC sporting director Georg Heitz will depart the club after the 2024 MLS season. Citing personal reasons, Heitz will return to his native Switzerland after five seasons overseeing the Fire's soccer operations. He'll remain on the board of directors at partner club FC Lugano and will continue playing a key role in the relationship between both clubs. Heitz was named Chicago sporting director in December 2019.

The New England Revolution have acquired midfielder Alhassan Yusuf from Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp. The 24-year-old Nigerian international arrives for reportedly around $2 million. He is signed through 2027 with an option for 2028.

Other than the Group Stage loss to Necaxa that I’m willing to make excuses for – rotated lineup! – Seattle have one loss since June 8. Unfortunately for them, that one loss came to the LAFC side they’ll likely host in the quarterfinals. We may find out a lot about Seattle’s contender status this weekend.

Even if Seattle come up short in this tournament, this team can beat just about anyone on their day. That’s enough to make the Sounders very scary. They’re getting it together as we approach the end of the regular season and, well, we’ve seen this movie before.

Paul Rothrock is going to mess around and turn into a cult hero in Seattle. He scored his most notable goal yet in this one, kickstarting a 4-0 beatdown of a LIGA MX grande that sent the Sounders to the quarterfinals and sent a heckuva warning shot to the rest of the teams in MLS.

A whole bunch of Leagues Cup games to look at tonight. Let’s talk it out, Round of 16 style.

FC Cincinnati vs. Philadelphia Union

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 35/50

Cincinnati are the favorite here, but the Union have looked a little more scrappy lately. In particular, striker Tai Baribo has taken on a star role over the last few weeks. He has three goals in three Leagues Cup games, coming good in the club’s post-Julián Carranza era. He’s offered a massive boost for a team that needed a shot in the arm. We’ll see if Baribo has enough juice to push the Union past one of the best teams in MLS in one of the league’s best home environments.

Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami CF

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 7:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 48/50

The main event tonight. Do you really need me to explain more about why you should watch one of the best teams we’ve ever seen in MLS take on one of the most talented teams we’ve ever seen in MLS?

Don’t forget, the last time these two met back in June, Inter Miami stunned Columbus with two early goals. It feels like we might see an angry, chip-on-their-shoulder kind of Crew tonight. We’ve seen how that typically goes.

Cruz Azul vs. Mazatlán FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 20/50

Mazatlán are not favored to win this game.

Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass; UniMás, TUDN, FS1 | Tuesday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 39/50

It’s technically a home match for NYCFC, but it's just down the road at Red Bull Arena. Yet it doesn’t seem totally far-fetched to imagine them surprising Tigres here. It feels like exactly the kind of game a young, dynamic NYCFC would get up for. It will still be an uphill battle, but all they need to do is take this to penalties and see what happens.

Toluca FC vs. Colorado Rapids

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 10 pm ET

Watchability Score: 36/50

In the Round of 32, Toluca needed to survive on penalties against Houston. If they put together the same kind of performance, they won’t survive against Colorado.

In the Round of 32, Colorado allowed 23 shots to FC Juárez and won by one goal. If they put together the same kind of performance, they won’t survive against Toluca.

Anyway, the winner of this one probably gets…

Club América vs. St. Louis CITY SC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

América are heavy, heavy favorites here. These two saw each other in Leagues Cup last year and América rolled to a 4-0 win. Of course, it’s fair to ask how much stock we should put into a result from a year ago. But it’s not like things have gotten better for St. Louis since then. They’ll need an all-time performance to advance.

LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 30/50

The last LAFC loss to a team that isn’t Columbus? San Jose on May 4.

Now, it’s probably fair to point out LAFC already got revenge for that loss during a 6-2 win a month later. Still, there is technically precedent here. It feels like a genuine trap game for LAFC.