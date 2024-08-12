Chicago Fire sporting director Georg Heitz to depart club

Chicago Fire FC sporting director Georg Heitz will depart the club after the 2024 MLS season, it was announced Monday.

Citing personal reasons, Heitz will return to his native Switzerland after five seasons overseeing the Fire's football operations. He'll remain on the board of directors at partner club FC Lugano and will continue playing a key role in the relationship between both clubs.

Chicago will conduct a global search for a new sporting director.

"I'd like to express my deepest gratitude to [Chicago Fire owner] Joe Mansueto and his family for their unwavering trust and loyalty. Their commitment to the club is exceptional, and working alongside them has been an honor," Heitz said in an official statement.

"... Although the results have fallen short of our expectations, I am proud of our progress in other important areas and the working culture we’ve established, which will serve the organization well moving forward."

Heitz was named Chicago sporting director in December 2019. During his stint, the Fire signed 10 homegrowns and completed two significant outbound transfers: goalkeeper Gaga Slonina's move to Chelsea FC and forward Jhon Durán joining Aston Villa.

Chicago additionally formed MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Chicago Fire II and set up an international, multi-club network with the acquisition of Swiss Super League side FC Lugano during Heitz's tenure.

However, the Fire have failed to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs under Heitz. With nine games remaining in their 2024 campaign, Chicago are 14th in the Eastern Conference and on pace to miss the postseason for the seventh straight season.

"Georg recently informed me of his decision to step away from the Fire after the season, and while I respect his choice to return to Switzerland, his presence and leadership will be greatly missed," Mansueto said in a release.