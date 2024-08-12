22 Under 22: Which rising stars lead the pack?

It’s time to check in on this year’s potential 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR class. As has become normal, this year’s class is both broader (there are more players from more countries who are eligible than ever before) and deeper (more good young players are earning more minutes than ever before) than the classes that have come before it.

Ok, with that important context in place, here’s my look at this year’s 22 Under 22 crop so far. You won’t find every single eligible player, just the ones I’m thinking of for this year’s list, and a general ballpark of where I could see them landing on it.

So the league has come up rather quickly and become what I am willing to call a “league of choice” in terms of player development.

The pace of player development and number of outbound transfers has picked up pace since then. As per Transfermarkt’s numbers: In the final four transfer windows of the 2010s, MLS was 16th in total expenditures and 24th in total revenue from player sales. In the past eight transfer windows (including this one), MLS is eighth in total expenditures and 13th in total revenue.

Driving this virtuous cycle is MLS teams’ willingness to sell. That was basically a no-fly zone for the league’s first two decades, but the seal was eventually broken in 2018 (thanks, Miguel Almirón and Alphonso Davies!).

For this year's list, eligible players must remain 21 or younger before the end of the 2024 MLS regular season, which is Decision Day on October 19.

The other is Gómez is a role player who doesn’t need the ball to impact the game at a high level. He’s just really, really advanced at understanding which gaps to fill, and does so both quickly and selflessly.

Brighton are reportedly finalizing an $18 million deal to acquire the midfielder/winger. That versatility – Gómez can play as an 8, on either wing, or even as a pressing 10 in the right system – is one of the reasons he is valued so highly.

Luna’s been one of the best playmakers in the league this year, pinching in from the left wing in Pablo Mastroeni’s 4-2-3-1. We’ve also seen him as a true No. 10 and as a false 9 with the US U-20s.

His defense has come so, so far, as has his off-ball work in general. And he’s proved to be a big-game player for club and country (COULDA USED THAT AT THE OLYMPICS!!!).

The step he needs to take in order to become truly elite, and to command an eight-figure bid of his own, is to more reliably beat opposing defenders off the dribble. Unlike Gómez he’s not really a role player: he’s a centerpiece. And if he’s going to be that true No. 10 who everything runs through, then he’s got to have that shiftiness and ability to beat the first man, which then compromises the next layer of the defense.

If he adds that, then we’re talking bids from the Brightons of the world. Or if he wants to stay in MLS, then we’re talking about a native-born Lucho Acosta or Carles Gil-type.