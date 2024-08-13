Seattle Sounders rout Pumas in dominant display: "We needed that"

Is it beginning to feel like 2022 again for Seattle Sounders FC?
It sure seemed like it during Monday’s dominant 4-0 win at Lumen Field over LIGA MX’s Pumas UNAM, the very same opponent they defeated – at the very same venue – to capture a historic Concacaf Champions Cup title two years ago.
This one-sided rematch gave the Rave Green passage into the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, not to mention serious momentum ahead of what’s to come in the tournament and the rest of the 2024 season.
“We needed that game. That was such an exciting game,” head coach Brian Schmetzer said post-match.
“I hope the fans that came here enjoyed it, I hope the fans watching on TV enjoyed it. It was a good game. Even though the scoreline might indicate, you know, that it was a blowout, there were ebbs and flows.”
Grudge match
Pumas were arguably the more dangerous side in the opening minutes and appeared to take an early lead before Piero Quispe’s opening goal was called back for offside. But once Paul Rothrock put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute, it was all Sounders. Jordan Morris (2g/0a) and Albert Rusnák (1g/2a) took control and put the game away in the second half, with Rothrock nutmegging star Mexican international César Huerta for good measure.
“They didn’t like that. Pumas is a proud team. Huerta’s one of their best players; he’s a $10 million player,” Schmetzer said. “And here’s our kid from Seattle’s Capitol Hill putting the ball between his legs down in the corner. I know why the Pumas players were upset.”
That anger boiled over in second-half stoppage time when Lisandro Magallán was sent off for targeting Morris from behind inside the penalty box. Morris took the spot kick himself to seal the result, but what most impressed Schmetzer was his striker’s reaction.
“I’m extremely proud that Jordan, number one, stood up for himself because that wasn’t a nice tackle. He could’ve been injured on that play,” said Schmetzer.
“And he jumped up and he got in that guy’s face. That, in my opinion, was very good and whether it was calculated or not, whether Jordan is trying to shed the nice guy image that he has, he earned that penalty, he stood up for himself, he buried the penalty. And that shows that he cares.”
Statement win
Monday’s performance also showed just how much the Sounders have improved throughout the competition, with Schmetzer comparing this latest display with their group-stage finale loss to Necaxa.
“What I’m most proud about this group is against Necaxa, when things started to shift sideways, we didn’t have an answer. And tonight, when Pumas was on top of us and they got the goal and things were going their way, we shifted that momentum, we brought it back to ourselves,” Schmetzer said. “That’s what I’m most proud about that group.
“That was a statement by that group that, you know what, we’re gonna do good things this year.”
Quarterfinal looms
Up next for Seattle is a quarterfinal showdown at home against the winner of Tuesday’s match between LAFC and the San Jose Earthquakes (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Whoever visits Lumen Field on Saturday night, don’t expect Schmetzer to tinker with a squad that’s delivered consecutive lopsided wins, following their 3-1 victory over the Western Conference-leading LA Galaxy in the Round of 32.
“This team that we started two games in a row has performed very well,” Schmetzer said. “And before I didn’t have a clear idea as to what our best team was for the rest of the season. But if this group continues to play well, then you have your answer.”