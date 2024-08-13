Seattle Sounders rout Pumas in dominant display: "We needed that"

“I hope the fans that came here enjoyed it, I hope the fans watching on TV enjoyed it. It was a good game. Even though the scoreline might indicate, you know, that it was a blowout, there were ebbs and flows.”

This one-sided rematch gave the Rave Green passage into the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, not to mention serious momentum ahead of what’s to come in the tournament and the rest of the 2024 season.

It sure seemed like it during Monday’s dominant 4-0 win at Lumen Field over LIGA MX’s Pumas UNAM, the very same opponent they defeated – at the very same venue – to capture a historic Concacaf Champions Cup title two years ago.

Grudge match

Pumas were arguably the more dangerous side in the opening minutes and appeared to take an early lead before Piero Quispe’s opening goal was called back for offside. But once Paul Rothrock put the hosts ahead in the 32nd minute, it was all Sounders. Jordan Morris (2g/0a) and Albert Rusnák (1g/2a) took control and put the game away in the second half, with Rothrock nutmegging star Mexican international César Huerta for good measure.

“They didn’t like that. Pumas is a proud team. Huerta’s one of their best players; he’s a $10 million player,” Schmetzer said. “And here’s our kid from Seattle’s Capitol Hill putting the ball between his legs down in the corner. I know why the Pumas players were upset.”

That anger boiled over in second-half stoppage time when Lisandro Magallán was sent off for targeting Morris from behind inside the penalty box. Morris took the spot kick himself to seal the result, but what most impressed Schmetzer was his striker’s reaction.

“I’m extremely proud that Jordan, number one, stood up for himself because that wasn’t a nice tackle. He could’ve been injured on that play,” said Schmetzer.