LAFC: Olivier Giroud could debut Tuesday in Leagues Cup

Get ready, LAFC fans: Olivier Giroud could debut Tuesday evening when the Black & Gold host the San Jose Earthquakes in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
"Olivier will be available for tomorrow," head coach Steve Cherundolo succinctly told reporters during his pre-match media availability.
LAFC signed the iconic striker in mid-May, though he didn't arrive stateside until early August. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has since trained with the Black & Gold and observed their 2-0 win over Austin FC in the Round of 32.
Giroud is France's all-time leading scorer and represented Les Bleus at Euro 2024 earlier this summer after starring for AC Milan in Italy's Serie A.
Now Giroud joins an LAFC attack led by reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Denis Bouanga, Mateusz Bogusz and Cristian Olivera.
San Jose challenge
While San Jose are last in the MLS standings, Cherundolo cautioned LAFC await a tough tournament matchup.
"Sometimes when you look at the table before a game you get a little discouraged, don't have as much confidence," Cherundolo said.
"But here in this particular competition, they've been excellent. In particular, their last result was a big one. So we are meeting a team tomorrow full of confidence and who see this competition as a way to maybe salvage their season."
Tuesday night's winner will face Seattle Sounders FC or Pumas UNAM in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, Aug. 17.