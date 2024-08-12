CF Montréal trade Ruan to FC Dallas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

DAL receive: Ruan

Ruan MTL receive: Up to $150k GAM

CF Montréal have traded right back Ruan to FC Dallas, the clubs announced Monday.

From Dallas, Montréal receive $50,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money (GAM). They could get another $100k in conditional GAM for the 2025 season.

The 29-year-old Brazilian defender has played in MLS since 2019, accumulating 6g/27a in 150 appearances. In addition to Montréal, he's also played for Orlando City SC and D.C. United.

At Dallas, Ruan adds depth alongside Ema Twumasi as Geovane Jesus recovers from an ACL tear. Montréal have right-back options after acquiring Dawid Bugaj and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty this summer.

Both clubs are below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line; Montréal are 11th in the Eastern Conference and Dallas are 11th in the Western Conference.