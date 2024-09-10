Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who are MLS Coach of the Year frontrunners?

Inter Miami CF have signed goalkeeper Óscar Ustari through 2024. The former Argentine international was a free agent, making him eligible to sign before the Roster Freeze Date (Sept. 13). He occupies an international roster slot. Ustari adds depth to Miami's goalkeeper group. Drake Callender is the established starter, while CJ dos Santos is out following hand surgery.

Normally, the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year Award just goes to the Supporters’ Shield winner and everyone calls it a day. I’m not sure it’s that simple this time.

Tata Martino

Inter Miami are your Supporters’ Shield winners-elect and may be on pace to set the all-time points record. Per the MLSPA salary guide, they’re also the team with the largest salary spend in the league by nearly $10 million. It would be more remarkable if they weren’t in the running for the Shield.

To be fair, they’ve done it with Lionel Messi only playing 1,035 minutes. To take a cynical view on that though, that’s still 1,035 minutes (and 12 goals and 13 assists) from Lionel Messi that the other teams didn’t get. And if you keep looking at salaries, taking Messi’s $20.4 million salary out of the equation entirely would still leave them with the fourth-highest salary spend in the league.

Salary spend, of course, isn’t everything. Just ask the three teams below Miami in total spend. Toronto, Chicago and Nashville haven’t seen the same rewards for splashing cash. But, in the end, we’re just talking about a way to quantify the fact Miami have one of the most loaded rosters we’ve ever seen in MLS. Maybe the most loaded roster.

To be fair again, it’s also been an injured roster. There’s an argument they’ve had worse injury luck than anyone this year. There’s also a (very clear) argument they’re the luckiest on-field team of all time. We’ve said it here a few times, so we won’t rehash it. But man. We’re talking unbreakable record levels of finishing luck. I think we can call it a wash.

If it’s a wash, then we’re back to “highest spending team in the league finishes in first place.” That’s still a heckuva accomplishment for Tata Martino. But how much stock should we put in a manager maintaining the status quo?