New York City FC unveil updated club badge 

The surrounding light blue and orange outer rings are now also thicker, allowing increased legibility of the lettering. Their refined color values allow for greater contrast between the lights and darks and allow the club to introduce a modular system of club wordmarks in which the NYC monogram is prominently incorporated.

In the updated badge, the NYCFC monogram is thicker and more stylistically linked to the surrounding "New York City Football Club" lettering. The text utilizes a custom-drawn, proprietary club typeface by renowned typographer and New York native Tobias Frere-Jones that's based on the pre-unification New York City Subway tile signage.

The new badge builds on the brand fans have known for the past 10-plus years, since NYCFC debuted as a 2015 MLS expansion team. It honors the club’s beginnings, while making thoughtful refinements without radically changing course.

New York City FC have unveiled an updated club badge that follows a broader visual identity refresh launched earlier this year.

Take a deeper look at New York City FC's updated logo system as part of the Club's brand refresh 🎥 pic.twitter.com/PY3fueJWSJ

"The outgoing versions of the club logos will forever be a part of our story, but we are incredibly excited by the new iterations of these same marks which have engendered so much enthusiasm for this team to date," said Milo Kowalski, senior creative director at NYCFC.

"At its essence, the badge remains effectively unchanged: our NYC monogram anchoring a ring of City blue and orange in which our club's name is proudly emblazoned. But it is also decidedly bolder and more confident than before — ready to lead us into a future full of ambition and promise."

Fans can expect to start seeing the updated badge in stadium-related imagery, with a larger rollout planned for the 2025 season.