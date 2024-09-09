Young Players: Who were the Matchday 31 standouts?

Watching that play, it’s hard to believe the kid’s barely old enough to drive legally in the United States. Hall’s technique, decision-making and body control were elite as he blocked a clearance, corralled the ball, then shifted his positioning to trick his opponents with a hip-switching finish to the near post. Minutes later he followed it up by dribbling past Jake Davis to draw the SKC midfielder into a tackle that resulted in a second yellow card and a man advantage for the hosts.