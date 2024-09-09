Inter Miami sign goalkeeper Óscar Ustari

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed goalkeeper Óscar Ustari through 2024, the club announced Monday.

The former Argentine international was a free agent, making him eligible to sign before the Roster Freeze Date (Sept. 13). He occupies an international roster slot.

Ustari adds depth to Miami's goalkeeper group. Drake Callender is the established starter, while CJ dos Santos is out following hand surgery.

"We’re pleased to incorporate an experienced player like Óscar to add depth to our goalkeeping group for the remainder of the season," chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson said in a release.

"His addition will be key during this final stretch of the campaign as CJ dos Santos is currently recovering from an injury and Cole Jensen continues to develop, gaining professional experience with Inter Miami CF II in MLS NEXT Pro."

Messi reunion

Ustari brings 396 professional appearances spanning teams in Mexico (Pachuca and Atlas), Spain (Getafe and Almería), England (Sunderland), Argentina (Independiente, Boca Juniors, Newell's Old Boys) and more. He most recently competed for Chilean top-flight side Audax Italiano.

Internationally, Ustari was teammates with Lionel Messi at the 2008 Summer Olympics, 2006 FIFA World Cup and 2005 FIFA World Youth Championship. He's featured twice for La Albiceleste.

“I’m excited to join a club like Inter Miami and grateful for the opportunity to be part of this great institution that aspires to achieve big things," Ustari said.

"I’m also very happy to reunite with Leo in the locker room and on the field after such a long time. I’m ready to help and contribute my experience to the team at all times, wherever I’m needed, to achieve both collective and personal goals."

Inter Miami are chasing the Supporters' Shield, single-season points record and Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed. They clinched an Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot last month.