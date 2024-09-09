Seattle Sounders: Albert Rusnák named Player of the Matchday

Rusnák is Seattle's second MLS Player of the Matchday recipient in 2024, following Raúl Ruidíaz in Matchday 8. He's now a two-time award winner, after taking Matchday 6 honors in 2017 with former club Real Salt Lake .

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.