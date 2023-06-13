Your Tuesday Kickoff: Who are the breakout stars of the 2023 MLS season?

I’ll end on a bit of a forward-thinking note. There’s about to be a whole lot of attention on Inter Miami and, besides one person in particular, people are going to realize relatively quickly who the Herons’ best player is. Callender has been fantastic and, per FBref, is currently right near the top of the league in post-shot xG differential. Basically, based on where shots on target against him have been placed, he’s been one of the single-best shot-stoppers in the league. The big difference between him and the other 'keepers at the top of that list is he’s just 25 years old. If he can continue to put up solid numbers and keep Miami in games long enough for one of their DPs to make a difference, he’ll quickly become one of the most notable supporting cast members of the biggest story of the year.