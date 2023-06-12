Who were the best young-player performers in Matchday 18?

Constantly menacing right back Ryan Hollingshead on the dribble, the 20-year-old Colombian then earned the penalty kick which was converted by Amine Bassi for a 2-0 Houston lead early in the second half. Though an injury forced him to hobble off not long after, it was a banner night for Quiñónes with 12/14 passes complete, 2/4 dribbles, 5/9 duels won and two fouls drawn in 63 minutes.

“When he decides to play downhill, he’s terrifying for a defender, and he was again tonight,” said Dynamo assistant coach Brendan Burke. “He’s learning his own tools on the job as well and as a young kid. He’s starting to understand that he could be really dangerous at a high level on a consistent basis, but it takes hard work. He has to track back; he has to be part of our defensive block to allow himself those isolations going the other way. Whether it's in our build or in transition, he has to do the defensive piece first. I think he’s really taken that to heart and he’s starting to do that on a regular basis.”