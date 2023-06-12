Soccer for All: How MLS clubs are celebrating Pride Month

D.C. United had a 100-person delegation in the DC Capital Pride parade on June 10. The delegation was made up of staff, fans, supports and players. The club also had a table/tent activation at the Capital Pride Festival where their street team and sales team activated fans to learn more about DCU, giveaways, and much more. Capital Pride is one of the largest celebrations in the world. United Night Out is the club's annual Pride match. DCU will work with supporter's groups, local LGBTQ organizations and other community members for match integration, community tickets, and other empowerment/collaboration opportunities. There will also be other events and programming leading up to this match which may include a drag brunch and collaborations with partners such as Team DC and The Federal Triangles Soccer Club.