Your favorite, and arguably the greatest, soccer player of all time might join Inter Miami CF in MLS.

Because every hero needs a villain, and every team a rival. And lucky for you, MLS has experienced a renaissance of high-powered clubs popping up in the Southeastern part of the country (that’s where Miami is) as of late, which means Messi won’t be short on derby battles should he join the Herons this summer.

So enjoy your guide to each of those potential matchups below, and remember: Nobody should have to enter a beef without the requisite context of pettiness and spite.

Who are they?

Orlando City SC entered the league as its 21st club in 2015. Their nickname is the Lions, and their crest features said animal with a mane that resembles the sun, as if there isn't another major city in Florida (hint: Miami) that gets a lot of rays. Also, lions have been known to be hostile to Herons who are simply minding their own business, which is rude, and some might say their jersey color, purple, is just a shy person’s pink.

Anyway, their first Designated Player (i.e. star) signing as a club was Brazilian legend Kaka, who, unlike Messi, barely played in the World Cup he won. After missing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs their first five seasons in the league (it only took Miami two years to make it), the Lions have been on a slight roll as of late, qualifying the last three years running. They also won the 2022 US Open Cup (more on that later).

Where do they stand?

7W-4L-5D, 7th place in Eastern Conference

After a middling start to the year, Orlando are starting to pick up momentum and have currently gone six matches unbeaten, winning three of their last four. Some of their resurgent form can be chalked up to improved play from their current star DP, Facundo Torres, who also earned a call-up to the 2022 World Cup for Uruguay last year, which, unlike Messi, he did not win.

Why they could be a thorn in Miami’s side?

Due to the two clubs’ close proximity, there’s a good chance they’ll play each other in the Open Cup frequently. The US Open Cup is something like an American version of the FA Cup or Copa Argentina, which means it’s single elimination. And there’s nothing more irritating than getting knocked out of a tournament by a rival, which happened to Miami at the hands of Orlando (on penalties no less!) in 2022. To add insult to injury, Orlando ended up winning the whole tournament.

The two sides didn’t face off this year, but at least Miami have enacted some indirect revenge by making the semifinals of the tournament already this year while Orlando were knocked out in the Round of 32.

On the field, Orlando are pretty much a well-balanced team that play an attractive if not ground-breaking brand of soccer. They use a 4-2-3-1 formation, like to keep the ball but aren’t dogmatic about it, often generate attacks through goal-dangerous wingers Torres and Iván Angulo, and have a big No. 9 striker in Ercan Kara who’s a handful to deal with.