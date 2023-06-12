New England Revolution sign 15-year-old Peyton Miller

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The New England Revolution have made defender/midfielder Peyton Miller their youngest-ever signing, announcing Monday the 15-year-old will join the club in 2024 as a homegrown player.
Miller will join New England’s MLS NEXT Pro roster for the remainder of the 2023 season before ascending to the first team next year. He has a four-year contract with an additional one-year club option.
At 15 years and 216 days old, Miller is now the second player in club history to ink a deal with the Revolution first team before his 16th birthday. The last was now-Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez, who was announced as New England’s first homegrown signing in 2015 at 15 years and 274 days old.
“Our pro player pathway is designed to foster special players like Peyton and help them accelerate their growth as professionals. Peyton is still a young man, but he has excelled in every opportunity presented to him and is very deserving of this opportunity to prove himself at the next level,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.
“We are excited to continue working closely with Peyton as he continues his development here in New England.”
The outside back became the youngest player to make his professional debut with Revolution II, since notching two assists in 11 appearances (10 starts) this year. A United States youth international, Miller most recently featured for the Under-17s at a training camp in Palm Beach, Florida.
Miller joined the Revolution Academy in 2021 and tallied five goals in nine games with their Under-17s during the 2022-23 season. He also led the Under-15s with 25 goals across 28 appearances last year.
“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to sign my first professional contract with the New England Revolution, and I want to thank Bruce Arena, Curt Onalfo, Clint Peay, Marcelo Santos, BJ Noble, and Rob Becerra for their confidence in me throughout my time here,” Miller said.
“Taking this next step in my development is a dream come true and I appreciate my family and all of the coaches for the guidance and support that helped make this possible.”
