New England Revolution sign 15-year-old Peyton Miller

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have made defender/midfielder Peyton Miller their youngest-ever signing, announcing Monday the 15-year-old will join the club in 2024 as a homegrown player.

Miller will join New England’s MLS NEXT Pro roster for the remainder of the 2023 season before ascending to the first team next year. He has a four-year contract with an additional one-year club option.

At 15 years and 216 days old, Miller is now the second player in club history to ink a deal with the Revolution first team before his 16th birthday. The last was now-Austin FC winger Diego Fagundez, who was announced as New England’s first homegrown signing in 2015 at 15 years and 274 days old.

“Our pro player pathway is designed to foster special players like Peyton and help them accelerate their growth as professionals. Peyton is still a young man, but he has excelled in every opportunity presented to him and is very deserving of this opportunity to prove himself at the next level,” Revolution technical director Curt Onalfo said in a release.