Your Tuesday Kickoff: Which MLS teams can win Concacaf Champions Cup? 

Looking at the Revs’ depth chart is pretty exciting. Caleb Porter’s 4-2-3-1 seems to fit nicely with New England’s personnel. In particular a line of three with Dylan Borrero, Carles Gil and Tomás Chancalay is among the best attacking groups in MLS… in theory. Borrero is coming off a season-ending injury, and we just don’t know what kind of player he’s going to be, especially early on. It might be a moment before this attack is firing on all cylinders. Plus, we still have no idea if DP No. 9 Giacomo Vrioni can live up to his price tag. This feels like a team that might be a bit more prepared to make a Leagues Cup run later this year than a CCC run now.