Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids acquire USMNT defender Sam Vines from Royal Antwerp 

Sam Vines - Antwerp to Colorado - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids' offseason makeover has led to a reunion, as the club announced Monday they have acquired defender Sam Vines from Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp.

The US men's national team left back originally departed Colorado for Antwerp midway through the 2021 MLS season. Now, his new deal lasts through 2027.

"We are incredibly happy to bring Sam back home to the Rapids. He is an exceptional player who has gained valuable experience abroad in Europe, and we’re thrilled to add his talents to our group," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

"His career progression and success at both club and international levels are a testament to his quality, hard work and the investment our club has made in developing young local players and our 'Drive to Youth' philosophy."

The 24-year-old became a Rapids' homegrown player ahead of the 2018 MLS campaign, producing 2g/4a in 53 matches before his transfer to Antwerp. He is a 2021 Gold Cup champion with the USMNT and has one goal in nine caps.

At Antwerp, Vines tallied 2g/2a in 58 matches across all competitions. He battled injuries while in Belgium, suffering both a broken collarbone and a broken tibia.

"From our first conversation, I knew Sam would be an ideal fit for our system and style of play," said head coach Chris Armas. "His motivation level is high, he’s a winner, and he loves to attack both sides of the ball. It’s equally important that Sam is also a humble, team guy that fits into our club culture."

Vines is Colorado's latest offseason signing with USMNT experience, following midfielder Djordje Mihailovic (transfer from AZ Alkmaar) and goalkeeper Zack Steffen (transfer from Manchester City). They've also added free-agent midfielder Omir Fernandez after his New York Red Bulls days and acquired both left back Miguel Navarro (from Chicago Fire FC) and midfielder Jasper Löffelsend (from Real Salt Lake) via intra-league trades, among other moves.

This ongoing roster overhaul, which follows a last-place Western Conference finish in 2023, builds towards a Feb. 24 regular-season opener at the Portland Timbers (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker Colorado Rapids Sam Vines

Related Stories

New York City FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Malachi Jones
St. Louis CITY loan Miguel Perez to Birmingham Legion
Houston Dynamo transfer Thorleifur Úlfarsson to Hungarian club
More News
More News
MVP repeat? Luciano Acosta sets target for FC Cincinnati in 2024

MVP repeat? Luciano Acosta sets target for FC Cincinnati in 2024
Transfer season: 10 MLS clubs with the most work to complete

Transfer season: 10 MLS clubs with the most work to complete
Colorado Rapids acquire USMNT defender Sam Vines from Royal Antwerp 
Transfer Tracker

Colorado Rapids acquire USMNT defender Sam Vines from Royal Antwerp 
New York City FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Malachi Jones
Transfer Tracker

New York City FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Malachi Jones
Your Monday Kickoff: How Facundo Farías injury impacts Inter Miami’s 2024 ceiling 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: How Facundo Farías injury impacts Inter Miami’s 2024 ceiling 
More News
Video
Video
FC Dallas vs Inter Miami CF | 2024 Pretemporada

FC Dallas vs Inter Miami CF | 2024 Pretemporada
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. El Salvador | January 19, 2024
WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023
2:09

WATCH: Pick that out! Best MLS volleys in 2023

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
3:21

WATCH: From distance! Best MLS blasts in 2023
More Video