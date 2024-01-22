New York City FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Malachi Jones

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed winger Malachi Jones through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27, the club announced Monday.

Selected No. 8 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Lipscomb University, the 20-year-old tallied 12g/15a in 35 appearances over two seasons for the Bison. He twice earned First Team All-ASUN honors.

"We are thrilled that Malachi has decided to start his professional career and join New York City FC," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "We didn’t know when we drafted Malachi if he would be willing to leave school to pursue a professional career, but we believed that he was one of the most talented players available in the MLS SuperDraft.