New York City FC sign MLS SuperDraft pick Malachi Jones

New York City FC have signed winger Malachi Jones through the 2025 MLS season with options for 2026-27, the club announced Monday.
Selected No. 8 overall (first round) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Lipscomb University, the 20-year-old tallied 12g/15a in 35 appearances over two seasons for the Bison. He twice earned First Team All-ASUN honors.
"We are thrilled that Malachi has decided to start his professional career and join New York City FC," sporting director David Lee said in a release. "We didn’t know when we drafted Malachi if he would be willing to leave school to pursue a professional career, but we believed that he was one of the most talented players available in the MLS SuperDraft.
"This has given us the opportunity, since we selected Malachi, to present what we believed would be the benefits of joining our club and we’re delighted that he has made this decision."
Born in Sierra Leone, Jones moved stateside in 2013 and was named the 2022 Gatorade Tennessee Boys Soccer Player of the Year. He played college soccer alongside Tyrese Spicer, who Toronto FC took No. 1 overall in the 2024 SuperDraft.
"I'm excited to sign my first professional contract with New York City; it’s every kid's dream when you start to play at a young age," Jones said.
"I was in disbelief when I heard my name called on Draft day. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining such a successful club on the field, but also a club with strong ties in the community that positively impacts all New Yorkers off of it as well."
NYCFC missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in seven seasons last year. They'll look to start their rebound campaign on a high note at Charlotte FC on Feb. 24 (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
