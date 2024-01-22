Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY loan Miguel Perez to Birmingham Legion

MLSsoccer staff

St. Louis CITY SC have loaned homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez to USL Championship side Birmingham Legion, the club announced Monday.

Perez, who can be recalled at any time, tallied 1g/0a in 15 matches (seven starts) last year as St. Louis topped the Western Conference in record-setting fashion.

"Miguel showed immense progression in his first professional season and we want to see him gain more minutes in a competitive league like USL for his growth," sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel said of the 18-year-old US youth international.

"Miggy continues to be one of our local success stories after scouting him at a camp in Booneville, bringing him into our academy system and then seeing him improve enough to earn a spot on the first team.

"Our fans have enjoyed watching him grow and develop his skills and, as a club, we want to ensure he has every opportunity to continue his journey by getting more playing time. We wish him all the best in Birmingham and can’t wait to see how he progresses throughout the year."

This upcoming season, St. Louis will make their Concacaf Champions Cup debut with a Feb. 20 showdown vs. Houston Dynamo FC. Their regular season then begins on Feb. 24 vs. Real Salt Lake (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

