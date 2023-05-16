Your Tuesday Kickoff: Top games from MLS’ first midweek matchday of 2023

What you need to know

In celebration of Pride Month in June, MLS and adidas have partnered to release the fourth edition of the pre-match Pride Top. MLS athletes will wear the bold, bright kits before Pride Games which take place from May through August as the league continues to work towards a more inclusive reality for all. As part of MLS’s support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in celebration of Pride month, the League will make donations to Athlete Ally and Play Proud.

*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?

You know the drill at this point (but on a Tuesday!). We’re here to make your viewing decisions easier (but on a Tuesday!). This is service journalism (but on a Tuesday!). You’re welcome (but on a Tuesday!).

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

Atlanta United vs. Colorado Rapids - Wed., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 25/50

Atlanta are reeling after their third straight loss. Colorado are doing the same after a seven-game unbeaten streak came to a close this weekend. Both are looking to bounce back. Atlanta kind of sort of need this one though. This either turns into a big moment for the Five Stripes or rubbernecking.

Charlotte FC vs. Chicago Fire FC - Wed., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 27/50

Charlotte have won three of the last four! Chicago are riding a totally real and definitely not made up new manager bounce! Something’s got to give.

Toronto FC vs. New York Red Bulls - Wed., 7:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 22/50

I think we can officially call this a Down Bad Derby. The two teams at the bottom of the East go head to head, one having just parted ways with their manager, the other dealing with serious questions about their own manager. Then again, y’all should know about the Red Bulls underlying numbers at this point. And it still feels like there’s too much talent for Toronto to be this rough. Even with injuries mounting up.

Minnesota United FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC - Wed., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - Free

Plusometer Score: 24/50

The Loons have hit a wall. A home game against a good, but not great Houston side is a chance to get their first win in a month and a half. A chance, not a given.

Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF - Wed., 8:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 28/50

Inter Miami are looking for their fourth straight win, and, if they pull this one off, we’ll genuinely have to start talking about their future playoff chances. That’s even while dealing with a couple of critical injuries. It’s never easy to go to Nashville and pull out three points against one of the best defensive teams in the league – especially not when the Coyotes are as hot as they’ve been as of late.

Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers - Wed., 9:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 25/50

Evander is suddenly setting the world on fire, and Portland’s season feels saved because of it. It's worth checking in and seeing what else he’s got in the tank after picking up three goals and two assists in the last three games.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Austin FC - Wed., 10:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Plusometer Score: 21/50