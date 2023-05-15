Love Unites: MLS unveils pre-match Pride Kit

In celebration of Pride Month in June, MLS and adidas have partnered to release the fourth edition of the pre-match Pride Kit. MLS athletes will wear the bold, bright tops before Pride Games which take place from May through August as the league continues to work towards a more inclusive reality for all.

Let love be your legacy

For the 2023 Pride Pack, which includes black tees for each club in addition to the pre-match tops, adidas partnered with Queer South African designer Rich Mnisi. Known for loud and bold graphics, Mnisi expresses himself in a way that doesn't fit the perceived gender binary: He dares to reimagine a world where the freedom of self-expression exists without bias.

The kit is guided by a key line from a love letter Mnisi wrote to his younger Queer self – "Let love be your legacy" – and features a color palette from the ally Progress Pride Flag. Each top serves as a rallying cry for active allyship to empower and champion the LGBTQIA+ community.

League donation to Athlete Ally and Play Proud

As part of MLS’s support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in celebration of Pride month, the League will make donations to Athlete Ally and Play Proud.

Athlete Ally is an organization supporting equal access, opportunity, and experience in sports regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression