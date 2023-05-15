Love Unites: MLS unveils pre-match Pride Kit

Pride jerseys
MLSsoccer staff

In celebration of Pride Month in June, MLS and adidas have partnered to release the fourth edition of the pre-match Pride Kit. MLS athletes will wear the bold, bright tops before Pride Games which take place from May through August as the league continues to work towards a more inclusive reality for all.

Shop for your kit at mlsstore.com

Let love be your legacy

For the 2023 Pride Pack, which includes black tees for each club in addition to the pre-match tops, adidas partnered with Queer South African designer Rich Mnisi. Known for loud and bold graphics, Mnisi expresses himself in a way that doesn't fit the perceived gender binary: He dares to reimagine a world where the freedom of self-expression exists without bias.

The kit is guided by a key line from a love letter Mnisi wrote to his younger Queer self – "Let love be your legacy" – and features a color palette from the ally Progress Pride Flag. Each top serves as a rallying cry for active allyship to empower and champion the LGBTQIA+ community.

League donation to Athlete Ally and Play Proud

As part of MLS’s support of the LGBTQ+ community, and in celebration of Pride month, the League will make donations to Athlete Ally and Play Proud.

Athlete Ally is an organization supporting equal access, opportunity, and experience in sports regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression

Play Proud, a Common Goal LGBTQ+ initiative, is a grassroots-driven program that offers stakeholders a holistic and collective approach to creating inclusive soccer communities with a focus on under-resourced and marginalized populations. Play Proud works with soccer supporters’ groups, community-based organizations, MLS clubs and other soccer leagues and clubs across North America providing them strategies and tools to tackle homophobic, biphobic and transphobic abuse and systemic discrimination of the LGBTQ+ community across all levels of soccer.

Shop for your kit at mlsstore.com

Pride body 1
Pride jersey 2
Pride body 4
MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Pride Month Matchday Jerseys
More News
More News
Your Monday Kickoff: Making sense of a crowded Eastern Conference table
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Making sense of a crowded Eastern Conference table
Love Unites: MLS unveils pre-match Pride Kit
Pride Month

Love Unites: MLS unveils pre-match Pride Kit
LA Galaxy back "on the right track" after Cali Clásico triumph against San Jose
National Writer: Charles Boehm

LA Galaxy back "on the right track" after Cali Clásico triumph against San Jose
Trouble in Atlanta, drama in Montréal, relief in NY & more from Matchday 12
Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

Trouble in Atlanta, drama in Montréal, relief in NY & more from Matchday 12
Unlikely hero: Paul Rothrock sparks Seattle Sounders with first MLS goal

Unlikely hero: Paul Rothrock sparks Seattle Sounders with first MLS goal
Your Sunday Kickoff: Cali Clasico set to close Matchday 12 after a wild Rivalry Week Saturday 
The Daily Kickoff

Your Sunday Kickoff: Cali Clasico set to close Matchday 12 after a wild Rivalry Week Saturday 
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 14, 2023
6:38

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes | May 14, 2023
Goal: O. Bouda vs. LA, 90+4' 
0:44

Goal: O. Bouda vs. LA, 90+4' 
Goal: D. Joveljic vs. SJ, 90+1'
0:35

Goal: D. Joveljic vs. SJ, 90+1'
Goal: M. Cáceres vs. SJ, 60'
0:26

Goal: M. Cáceres vs. SJ, 60'
More Video