Portland Timbers' Evander named Player of the Matchday

Evander, signed in the offseason for a reported club-record $10 million transfer from Danish Superliga side FC Midtjylland, produced his first career MLS brace in a 3-1 Cascadia Cup victory against Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

It took slightly longer than everyone involved hoped, but Portland Timbers midfielder Evander announced himself to MLS (and then some) in Matchday 12 to earn Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors.

After scoring in the 18th and 54th minutes, Evander became the first player in Timbers history to produce a multi-goal game following a multi-assist game, which he had accomplished on Matchday 11 vs. Austin FC.

The 24-year-old Brazilian currently leads Portland in goals (four) and goal contributions (six) this season, despite only starting seven of 12 matches. He is the first Timbers player with multiple goal contributions in consecutive games since Sebastián Blanco from Nov. 3-7, 2021.

Evander is the first Timbers player to win Player of the Matchday honors since Blanco did so on Matchday 11 in 2022. He is also the first Timbers player to be named Player of the Matchday during his debut season since Fanendo Adi in 2014 (Matchday 14).

Portland will look to extend their unbeaten run to four games when visiting Real Salt Lake for a Matchday 13 test Wednesday evening (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).