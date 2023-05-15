Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 12

Are goals from outside the box your cup of tea? We’ve got four of them in the AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday running after Rivalry Week began in Matchday 12.
LAFC forward Dénis Bouanga, to vault into the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with nine goals, rifled home a left-footed stunner in a 3-0 win at Real Salt Lake.
Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner, collecting a layoff from Julián Carranza, one-timed home a left-footed blast of his own to help spark a 2-1 comeback win at the Colorado Rapids.
Portland Timbers club-record signing Evander put Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas in a spin cycle before depositing a bouncing shot that sealed his first-ever MLS brace and a 3-1 home victory.
New York Red Bulls attacker Omir Fernandez then brought the house down in a 1-0 win over arch-rival New York City FC, finessing a right-footed, dipping effort as the hosts rode a new-coach bump under Troy Lesesne.
Cast your vote below or at Twitter.com/MLS.