Your Tuesday Kickoff: Today could be make-or-break for Ricardo Pepi's World Cup chances

The Seattle Sounders are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive against an FC Cincinnati team looking to secure a playoff spot of their of own as the Knifey Lions travel to Lumen Field tonight. Kickoff is set for 10 pm ET on MLS LIVE on ESPN+.

The Canadian men’s national team t akes on Uruguay today in a friendly in Slovakia. Kickoff is set for 12 pm ET. Here’s more on how to watch and stream.

You might remember “short-sided” from the offseason edition of the Kickoff. It’s like how there are small-sided soccer games, but it sounds like “short-sighted?” It’s not my best. Or, even worse, it might actually be my best. Anyway, the name’s not important. What’s important is a random Tuesday has snuck up on us and thrown two men’s World Cup prep games and a critical MLS game at us. Here are a few quick notes on a busy day.

There. Don’t you feel bett…Oh no, you’re still panicking aren’t you? Well, might as well make steer into the skid here…

However, if you’re turning your anxiety up to 11 based on the team as a whole, let’s use our therapy words (I think/I feel/I know). I think it’s probably important to consider friendlies are for working on things you aren’t good at and not for trying to win by amplifying what you’re already good at. I feel it’s probably equal parts truth and motivational tactic when Gregg Berhalter says this group is missing five World Cup starters. And I know none of it really matters all that much in the end because soccer is a wildly variable sport and making it out of the group stage over three games is based on nothing, but whichever timeline in infinite multiverses your creator has placed you on.

But. BUT. We’re one step past practice here. The only thing I think we can classify as genuinely concerning are the guys fighting for a spot on the roster who came out flat in a chance to prove their worth. And that’s only on an individual level of assessment.

For me, it’s a genuine question. The internet worked itself into a ball of anxiety and flop sweat after the USMNT’s 2-0 loss to Japan the other day. Which is great because it’s fun to be in a community and panic together so we can celebrate together etc. etc. etc. I’m not dismissing your right to drown in hot takes on the internet. You are valued and your intentions are pure of heart. You just want what’s best for this team.

2. Ricardo Pepi is starting today

I’m pretty firmly in favor of looking at a player’s entire body of work when determining their place in things like national teams. And we just talked about the glorified preseason game nature of these kinds of friendlies. That being said...

Man, if anyone can potentially make or break their World Cup chances today, it’s Pepi right? Especially considering his entire body of work as of late has been less than stellar. After his reported $20 million transfer to Augsburg this winter, the 19-year-old went on loan to Groningen of the Eredivisie. He’s played just 681 minutes since leaving FC Dallas at the beginning of the year and has just one goal and one assist.

Looking back on what I wrote at the time of his transfer, I’ve gotta pat myself on the back for being brave enough to echo the general opinion of other folks who are smarter than me.

“He’ll immediately be in a relegation fight once he arrives and, if I had to guess, might have a tough time adjusting. He’s 18 and will be under a lot of pressure to progress linearly from his hugely impressive 2021. A quick reminder: that’s not how it works. Well, usually that’s not how it works. Progress, in most cases, isn’t linear. Especially not when it comes to teenagers in new environments. The team culture will be different, the style of play will be different and the competition will be a little more stout."